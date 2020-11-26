THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Thanksgiving Day is a good day to recommit our energies to giving thanks and just giving.” — Amy Grant
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 26, the 331st day of 2020. There are 35 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama received 12 stitches in his upper lip after taking an errant elbow during a pickup basketball game with family and friends visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday.
ON THIS DATE
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Mich.
In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.
In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.
In 2007, Sen. Trent Lott announced his retirement after a 35-year career in Congress. Washington Redskins star safety Sean Taylor, 24, was mortally wounded during a botched armed robbery at his home in Palmetto Bay, Florida. (Taylor died the next day.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Impressionist Rich Little is 82.
Singer TINA TURNER is 81.
Actor Scott Jacoby is 64.
Country singer Linda Davis is 58.
Actor Kristin Bauer is 54.
Actor Peter Facinelli is 47.
Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 46.
Country singer Joe Nichols is 44.
Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39.
MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.