THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 27, the 332nd day of 2020. There are 34 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 27, 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.
10 YEARS AGO
The State Department released a letter from its top lawyer to WikiLeaks founder JULIAN ASSANGE, warning that an expected imminent release of classified cables would put “countless” lives at risk, threaten global counterterrorism operations and jeopardize U.S. relations with its allies.
ON THIS DATE
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant.
In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.
In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.
In 1998, answering 81 questions put to him three weeks earlier; President Clinton wrote the House Judiciary Committee that his testimony in the Monica Lewinsky affair was “not false and misleading.”
In 1989, a bomb blamed on drug traffickers destroyed a Colombian Avianca Boeing 727, killing all 107 people on board and three people on the ground.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 69.
TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 65.
Caroline Kennedy is 63.
Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 60.
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 60.
Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 58.
Actor Robin Givens is 56.
Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 51.
Actor JALEEL WHITE is 44.
Actor Lashana Lynch (“Still Star-Crossed”) is 33.
