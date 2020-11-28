THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Insanity runs in my family. It practically gallops.” — Cary Grant
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 28, the 333rd day of 2020. There are 33 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 28, 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
10 YEARS AGO
European Union nations meeting in Brussels agreed to give 67.5 billion euros ($89.4 billion) in bailout loans to Ireland to help it weather the cost of its massive banking crisis.
ON THIS DATE
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
In 1964, the United States launched the space probe Mariner 4 on a course toward Mars, which it flew past in July 1965, sending back pictures of the red planet.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate. S
In 2012, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said his state would need nearly $37 billion to recover and rebuild from Superstorm Sandy and that the state would seek federal aid to cover most of the expenses.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 91.
Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 84.
Singer Randy Newman is 77.
Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 71.
Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 69.
Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 64.
Actor Judd Nelson is 61.
Comedian JON STEWART is 58.
NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is 36.
Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.