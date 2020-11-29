TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 29, the 334th day of 2020. There are 32 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 29, 1981, film star Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.
10 YEARS AGO
An Afghan border policeman killed six American servicemen during a training mission in a remote area near the Pakistani border. .
ON THIS DATE
In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
In 1952, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower secretly left on a trip to Korea, keeping his campaign promise to assess the ongoing conflict first-hand.
In 1961, Enos the chimp was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited earth twice before returning.
In 2001, George Harrison, the “quiet Beatle,” died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.
In 2009, a gunman shot and killed four Lakewood, Washington, police officers at a coffee shop (suspect Maurice Clemmons was shot to death by a Seattle police officer two days later).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Hall of Fame sportscaster VIN SCULLY is 93.
Actor Diane Ladd is 85.
Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 80.
Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 74.
Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 65.
Actor Kim Delaney is 59.
Actor Andrew McCarthy is 58.
Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 52.
Actor Larry Joe Campbell is 50.
