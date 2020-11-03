TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 3, the 308th day of 2020. There are 58 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 3, 1936, President FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT won a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred “Alf” Landon.
10 YEARS AGO
The Federal Reserve announced a plan to buy $600 billion in Treasury bonds over the next eight months in an attempt to boost lending and stimulate the economy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1900, the first automobile show in the United States opened at New York’s Madison Square Garden under the auspices of the Automobile Club of America.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush. In Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley-Braun became the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate.
In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested for drowning her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a Black carjacker.
In 2014, 13 years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center opened for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lois Smith is 90.
Actor Shadoe Stevens is 74.
Actor Kate Capshaw is 67.
Singer Adam Ant is 66.
Sports commentator and former quarterback Phil Simms is 65.
Actor DOLPH LUNDGREN is 63.
Actor Julie Berman is 37.
Actor Antonia Thomas (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 34.
Alternative rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett is 33.
TV personality Kendall Jenner is 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.