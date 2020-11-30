THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” — Benjamin Franklin
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 30, the 335th day of 2020. There are 31 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 30, 2000, Al Gore’s lawyers battled for his political survival in the Florida and U.S. Supreme Courts; meanwhile, GOP lawmakers in Tallahassee moved to award the presidency to George W. Bush in case the courts did not by appointing their own slate of electors.
10 YEARS AGO
Pentagon leaders called for scrapping the 17-year-old “don’t ask, don’t tell” ban on openly gay military service after releasing a survey about the prospect of openly gay troops. (The policy was rescinded in 2011.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1835, Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — was born in Florida, Missouri.
In 1874, British statesman Sir Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim Palace.
In 1940, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were married at the Byram River Beagle Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. (The marriage ended in divorce in 1960.)
In 1960, the last DeSoto was built by Chrysler, which had decided to retire the brand after 32 years.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 83.
Movie director Ridley Scott is 83.
Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 75.
Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 66.
Singer Billy Idol is 65.
Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 58.
Actor-director Ben Stiller is 55.
Singer Clay Aiken is 42.
Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 38.
Model CHRISSY TEIGEN is 35.
