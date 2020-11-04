THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. — Buddha
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, the 309th day of 2020. There are 57 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 4, 2008, Democrat BARACK OBAMA was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain.
10 YEARS AGO
Australian airline Qantas grounded all six of its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets after one of them blew out an engine over Indonesia; the plane made a safe emergency return to Singapore with 469 people aboard.
ON THIS DATE
In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Illinois.
In 1916, CBS newsman Walter Cronkite was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, California; attending were President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.
In 2001, NBC’s “The West Wing” took eight honors at the twice-delayed Emmy Awards, including best dramatic series; HBO’s “Sex and the City” won best comedy series.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Loretta Swit is 83.
Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 80.
Former first lady Laura Bush is 74.
Actor Markie Post is 70.
Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 60.
Actor RALPH MACCHIO is 59.
“Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 59.
Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51.
Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 51.
Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 50.
