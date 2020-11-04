THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. — Buddha

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, the 309th day of 2020. There are 57 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Obama Elected

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2008 file photo, President-elect Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, wave, accompanied by their two daughters, Sasha, 7, and Malia, 10, during an election night rally in Chicago. Some historians believe Obama's race will ultimately matter less than his record. Princeton University historian Kevin Kruse says he'll be measured by "Obamacare," how he handled the staggering financial mess he inherited and advances in gay rights. He also says Obama stayed true to his promise to be colorblind. "He really tried to be a president of all people." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

On Nov. 4, 2008, Democrat BARACK OBAMA was elected the first Black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain.

10 YEARS AGO

Australian airline Qantas grounded all six of its Airbus A380 superjumbo jets after one of them blew out an engine over Indonesia; the plane made a safe emergency return to Singapore with 469 people aboard.

ON THIS DATE

In 1842, Abraham Lincoln married Mary Todd in Springfield, Illinois.

In 1916, CBS newsman Walter Cronkite was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.

In 1991, Ronald Reagan opened his presidential library in Simi Valley, California; attending were President George H.W. Bush and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald R. Ford and Richard Nixon — the first-ever gathering of five past and present U.S. chief executives.

In 2001, NBC’s “The West Wing” took eight honors at the twice-delayed Emmy Awards, including best dramatic series; HBO’s “Sex and the City” won best comedy series.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Ralph Macchio

FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Ralph Macchio arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After starring in three "Karate Kid" films in the 1980s, Macchio says he spent the next 30 years passing on ideas for more. The franchise was a popular one and he didn't want to ruin it with a sub-par idea. His mind was changed by the pitch for "Cobra Kai," a 10- episode, half-hour series on YouTube that picks up the rivalry between his character, Daniel LaRusso, and his high school rival, Johnny Lawrence. The second season is now streaming and a third has been announced (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Loretta Swit is 83.

Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 80.

Former first lady Laura Bush is 74.

Actor Markie Post is 70.

Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 60.

Actor RALPH MACCHIO is 59.

“Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 59.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51.

Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 51.

Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 50.

