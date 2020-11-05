THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 5, the 310th day of 2020. There are 56 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 5, 2009, a shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead; Maj. Nidal Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, was later convicted of murder and sentenced to death. (No execution date has been set.)
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA and his wife, Michelle, boarded Air Force One to fly to Mumbai, India, the first stop of a 10-day tour through India, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan.
ON THIS DATE
In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote for President Ulysses S. Grant. (Anthony was convicted by a judge and fined $100, but she never paid the penalty.)
In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president, defeating Progressive Party candidate Theodore Roosevelt, incumbent Republican William Howard Taft and Socialist Eugene V. Debs.
In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.
In 1994, former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Chris Robinson (“Rick Webber, General Hospital”) is 82.
Actor Elke Sommer is 80.
Singer Art Garfunkel is 79.
Singer Peter Noone is 73.
TV personality Kris Jenner is 65.
Singer Bryan Adams is 61.
Actor Tatum O’Neal is 57.
Actor Seth Gilliam is 52.
Country singers Heather and Jennifer Kinley (The Kinleys) are 50.
Rock musician KEVIN JONAS (The Jonas Brothers) is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.