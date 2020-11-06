THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“You may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment if you don’t trust enough.” — Frank Crane

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 6, the 311th day of 2020. There are 55 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Lincoln Memorial 2

The Lincoln Memorial is seen in this general view, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman ABRAHAM LINCOLN of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.

10 YEARS AGO

President BARACK OBAMA opened his 10-day Asia trip on a somber note in Mumbai, India, where he memorialized victims of devastating terror attacks two years earlier, declaring, “We’ll never forget.”

ON THIS DATE

In 1854, America’s “March King,” John Philip Sousa, was born in Washington, D.C.

In 1861, James Naismith, the inventor of the sport of basketball, was born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.

In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.

In 2012, President Barack Obama was elected to a second term of office, defeating Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Kennedy Center Honors

FILE - In this March 3, 2017 file photo, actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in New York. Iconic actress Sally Field and foundational children’s show Sesame Street top this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Other chosen to receive the award for lifetime achievement in the arts include singer Linda Ronstadt, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the R&B group Earth, Wind and Fire.(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

Singer Stonewall Jackson is 88.

Actor SALLY FIELD is 74.

News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 65.

Actor Lance Kerwin is 60.

Actor Peter DeLuise is 54.

Actor Kelly Rutherford is 52.

Actor Ethan Hawke is 50.

Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 48.

Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 41.

Actor Emma Stone is 32.

Tags

Trending Video