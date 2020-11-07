THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The most powerful weapon on earth is the human soul on fire” — Ferdinand Foch
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 7, the 312th day of 2020. There are 54 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 7, 1967, CARL STOKES was elected the first Black mayor of a major city — Cleveland, Ohio.
10 YEARS AGO
Scientists at the world’s largest atom smasher, the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva, recreated the state of matter shortly after the Big Bang using collisions of lead ions.
ON THIS DATE
In 1811, U.S. forces led by Indiana Territory Gov. William Henry Harrison defeated warriors from Tecumseh’s Confederacy in the Battle of Tippecanoe.
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented fourth term in office, defeating Republican Thomas E. Dewey.
In 1962, Richard M. Nixon, having lost California’s gubernatorial race, held what he called his “last press conference,” telling reporters, “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.”
In 2013, shares of Twitter went on sale to the public for the first time; by the closing bell, the social network was valued at $31 billion.
In 2018, a gunman killed 12 people at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before apparently taking his own life as officers closed in; the victims included a man who had survived the mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 77.
Jazz singer Rene Marie is 65.
Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 63.
Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 60.
Actor Michelle Clunie is 51.
Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 48.
Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 48.
Actor Adam DeVine is 37.
Actor Lucas Neff is 35.
Rock singer LORDE is 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.