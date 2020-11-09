TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 9, the 314th day of 2020. There are 52 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West; joyous Germans danced atop the Berlin Wall.
10 YEARS AGO
Continuing his Asia tour, President BARACK OBAMA flew from India to Indonesia, his home for four years of his youth.
ON THIS DATE
In 1961, U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert M. White became the first pilot to fly an X-15 rocket plane at six times the speed of sound.
In 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
In 1967, a Saturn V rocket carrying an unmanned Apollo spacecraft blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a successful test flight.
In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming “an injustice unparalleled in our history.”
In 2011, after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 89.
Actor LOU FERRIGNO is 69.
Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 61.
Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56.
Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 50.
Actor Eric Dane is 48.
Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 47.
Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 43.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 42.
Actor Nikki Blonsky is 32.
