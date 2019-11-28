THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Knowledge is proud that it knows so much; wisdom is humble that it knows no more.” — William Cowper, English poet (1731-1800)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 28, the 332nd day of 2019. There are 33 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 28, 1942, fire engulfed the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Boston, killing 492 people in the deadliest nightclub blaze ever. (The cause of the rapidly-spreading fire, which began in the basement, is in dispute; one theory is that a busboy accidentally ignited an artificial palm tree while using a lighted match to fix a light bulb.)
10 YEARS AGO
A conservative Iranian legislator warned his country might pull out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty after a U.N. resolution censuring Tehran.
ON THIS DATE
In 1520, Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reached the Pacific Ocean after passing through the South American strait that now bears his name.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin began conferring in Tehran during World War II.
In 1961, Ernie Davis of Syracuse University became the first African-American to be named winner of the Heisman Trophy.
In 1994, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was slain in a Wisconsin prison by a fellow inmate.
In 2004, NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol was injured, his 14-year-old son Teddy among three people killed, when a charter plane crashed during takeoff outside Montrose, Colorado.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 90.
Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 83.
Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 70.
Actor Ed Harris is 69.
Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 63.
Actor Judd Nelson is 60.
Comedian JON STEWART is 57.
Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 45.
Actress Aimee Garcia is 41.
Actress Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 31.
