THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“When you’ve seen beyond yourself, then you may find, peace of mind is waiting there.” — George Harrison (1943-2001)

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 29, the 333rd day of 2019. There are 32 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Lyndon Johnson, Roy Wilkins

With photographers in the background, President Lyndon B. Johnson confers in the White House office with Roy Wilkins, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a leader in the black drive for integration and equal opportunity, Nov. 29, 1963. Wilkins was invited to the Executive Mansion by the new president. the appointment was one of many midway through a busy day. (AP Photo)

On Nov. 29, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.

10 YEARS AGO

A gunman shot and killed four Lakewood, Washington, police officers at a coffee shop (suspect MAURICE CLEMMONS was shot to death by a Seattle police officer two days later).

ON THIS DATE

In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played at West Point, New York; Navy defeated Army, 24-0.

In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.

In 1952, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower secretly left on a trip to Korea, keeping his campaign promise to assess the ongoing conflict first-hand.

In 1981, actress Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.

In 2001, George Harrison, the “quiet Beatle,” died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Anna Faris

Anna Faris attends the 35th Annual Paleyfest "Mom" at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 92.

Actress Diane Ladd is 84.

Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 79.

Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 73.

Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 64.

Actress Kim Delaney is 58.

Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57.

Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 51.

Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 49.

Actress ANNA FARIS is 43.

