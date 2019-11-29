THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“When you’ve seen beyond yourself, then you may find, peace of mind is waiting there.” — George Harrison (1943-2001)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 29, the 333rd day of 2019. There are 32 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 29, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson named a commission headed by Earl Warren to investigate the assassination of President Kennedy.
10 YEARS AGO
A gunman shot and killed four Lakewood, Washington, police officers at a coffee shop (suspect MAURICE CLEMMONS was shot to death by a Seattle police officer two days later).
ON THIS DATE
In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played at West Point, New York; Navy defeated Army, 24-0.
In 1929, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard E. Byrd, pilot Bernt Balchen, radio operator Harold June and photographer Ashley McKinney made the first airplane flight over the South Pole.
In 1952, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower secretly left on a trip to Korea, keeping his campaign promise to assess the ongoing conflict first-hand.
In 1981, actress Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident off Santa Catalina Island, California, at age 43.
In 2001, George Harrison, the “quiet Beatle,” died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 92.
Actress Diane Ladd is 84.
Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 79.
Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 73.
Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 64.
Actress Kim Delaney is 58.
Actor Andrew McCarthy is 57.
Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 51.
Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 49.
Actress ANNA FARIS is 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.