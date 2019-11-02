THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Our most dangerous tendency is to expect too much of government, and at the same time do for it too little.” — President Warren G. Harding (1865-1923)
TODAY IS
Today is Saturday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2019. There are 59 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 2, 1948, President Harry S. Truman surprised the experts by winning a narrow upset over Republican challenger Thomas E. Dewey.
ON THIS DATE
In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the signing of proclamations by President Benjamin Harrison.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy delivered a brief statement to the nation in which he said that aerial photographs had confirmed that Soviet missile bases in Cuba were being dismantled, and that “progress is now being made toward the restoration of peace in the Caribbean.”
In 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko (gihd-ZEENG’-koh) and Sergei Krikalev (SUR’-gay KREE’-kuh-lev), became the first residents of the international space station.
In 2004, President George W. Bush was elected to a second term as Republicans strengthened their grip on Congress.
TEN YEARS AGO
Afghanistan’s election commission proclaimed President Hamid Karzai the victor of the country’s tumultuous ballot, canceling a planned runoff.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Stefanie Powers is 77.
Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 58.
Actress Jenny Robinson (“Bull Durham”) is 56.
Actor DAVID SCHWIMMER is 53.
Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 52.
Actress Meta Golding is 48.
Actress Marisol Nichols is 48.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Timothy Christian Riley (Tony Toni Tone) is 45.
Rapper Nelly is 45.
TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” ‘’Dancing With the Stars”) is 39.
