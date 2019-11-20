THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“No man remains quite what he was when he recognizes himself.” — Thomas Mann, German author (1875-1955)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20, the 324th day of 2019. There are 41 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 20, 2003, Michael Jackson was booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.)
10 YEARS AGO
Holding back tears, OPRAY WINFREY told her studio audience that she would end her talk show in 2011 after a quarter-century on the air.
ON THIS DATE
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.
In 1969, the Nixon administration announced a halt to residential use of the pesticide DDT as part of a total phaseout.
In 1984, pop star Michael Jackson was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Estelle Parsons is 92.
Comedian Dick Smothers is 81.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is 77.
Singer Joe Walsh is 72.
Actress Bo Derek is 63.
Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 63.
Actor JOEL McHALE is 48.
Country singer Dierks Bentley is 44.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 43.
Country singer Josh Turner is 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.