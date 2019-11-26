THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 26, the 330th day of 2019. There are 35 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
10 YEARS AGO
An investigation ordered by Ireland’s government found that Roman Catholic Church leaders in Dublin had spent decades sheltering child-abusing priests from the law and that most fellow clerics had turned a blind eye.
ON THIS DATE
In 1842, the founders of the University of Notre Dame arrived at the school’s present-day site near South Bend, Indiana.
In 1942, the Warner Bros. motion picture “Casablanca,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, had its world premiere at the Hollywood Theater in New York.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.
In 2008, a Missouri mother on trial in a landmark cyberbullying case was convicted by a federal jury in Los Angeles of three minor offenses for her role in a mean-spirited Internet hoax that apparently drove a 13-year-old girl, Megan Meier, to suicide. (However, Lori Drew’s convictions were later thrown out.)
In 2010, Connecticut beat Howard 86-25 to win its 82nd straight game, setting an NCAA women’s basketball record for consecutive victories.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Impressionist Rich Little is 81.
Singer TINA TURNER is 80.
Actor Scott Jacoby is 63.
Country singer Linda Davis is 57.
Actress Kristin Bauer is 53.
Actor Peter Facinelli is 46.
Actress Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 45.
Country singer Joe Nichols is 43.
Actress Jessica Bowman is 39.
Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 38.
