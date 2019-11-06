THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The illiterate of the future will not be the person who cannot read. It will be the person who does not know how to learn.” — Alvin Toffler, American writer-futurist
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6, the 310th day of 2019. There are 55 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 6, 1984, President RONALD REAGAN won re-election by a landslide over former Vice President Walter Mondale, the Democratic challenger.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA signed a $24 billion economic stimulus bill, hours after the government reported that the unemployment rate had hit 10.2 percent in Oct. 2009 for the second time since World War II.
ON THIS DATE
In 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower won re-election, defeating Democrat Adlai E. Stevenson.
In 1990, about one-fifth of the Universal Studios backlot in southern California was destroyed in an arson fire.
In 1997, former President George H.W. Bush opened his presidential library at Texas A&M University; among the guests of honor was President Clinton, the man who’d sent him into retirement.
In 2016, FBI Director James Comey abruptly announced that Democrat Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges related to newly discovered emails from her tenure at the State Department.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Stonewall Jackson is 87.
Actress Sally Field is 73.
News correspondent and former California first lady Maria Shriver is 64.
Actor Lance Kerwin is 59.
Actress Kelly Rutherford is 51.
Actor Ethan Hawke is 49.
Model-actress Rebecca Romijn is 47.
Retired NBA star Lamar Odom is 40.
Actress EMMA STONE is 31.
Actress Mercedes Kastner is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.