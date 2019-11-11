THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.” — President Dwight D. Eisenhower (1890-1969)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 11, the 315th day of 2019. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.
10 YEARS AGO
For the first time since World War I, the leaders of Germany and France held a joint ceremony to commemorate the end of the conflict, saying it was time to celebrate their countries’ reconciliation and friendship.
ON THIS DATE
In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”
In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.
In 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
In 1990, Stormie Jones, the world’s first heart-liver transplant recipient, died at a Pittsburgh hospital at age 13.
In 2004, Palestinians at home and abroad wept, waved flags and burned tires in an eruption of grief at news of the death of Yasser Arafat in Paris at age 75.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 74.
Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 69.
Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 68.
Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 68.
Actress DEMI MOORE is 57.
ctress Calista Flockhart is 55.
Actor Philip McKeon is 55.
TV personality Carson Kressley is 50.
Actor Tyler Christopher (Nicholas Cassadine, “General Hospital”) is 47.
• Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 45.
