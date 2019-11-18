THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Few people can see genius in someone who has offended them.” — Robertson Davies, Canadian author (1913-1995)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 18, the 322nd day of 2019. There are 43 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 18, 1987, the congressional Iran-Contra committees issued their final report, saying President RONALD REAGAN bore “ultimate responsibility” for wrongdoing by his aides.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA visited the Great Wall of China, which he described as “magical,” before heading to Seoul, South Korea, for the final stop of his eight-day Asia tour.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, Mark Twain’s first literary success, the original version of his short story “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” was first published in the New York Saturday Press under the title “Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog.”In 1883, the United States and Canada adopted a system of Standard Time zones.
In 1959, “Ben-Hur,” the Biblical-era spectacle starring Charlton Heston, had its world premiere in New York.
In 1978, U.S. Rep. Leo J. Ryan, D-Calif., and four others were killed in Jonestown, Guyana, by members of the Peoples Temple; the killings were followed by a night of mass murder and suicide by more than 900 cult members.
In 1991, Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon freed Anglican Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland, the American dean of agriculture at the American University of Beirut.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Brenda Vaccaro is 80.
Actress Linda Evans is 77.
Actress Susan Sullivan is 77.
Actor Jameson Parker is 72.
Actress Elizabeth Perkins is 59.
Rock musician Kirk Hammett (Metallica) is 57.
Actor OWEN WILSON is 51.
Country singer Jessi Alexander is 43.
Actor Damon Wayans Jr. is 37.
Country singer TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 35.
