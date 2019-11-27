THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Man’s loneliness is but his fear of life.” — Eugene O’Neill, American playwright (born 1888, died this date in 1953)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27, the 331st day of 2019. There are 34 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 27, 1978, San Francisco Mayor GEORGE MOSCONE and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White.
10 YEARS AGO
TIGER WOODS crashed his SUV outside his Florida mansion, sparking widespread attention to reports of unfaithfulness to his wife, Elin Nordegren.
ON THIS DATE
In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.
In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant.
In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.
In 2000, a day after George W. Bush was certified the winner of Florida’s presidential vote, Al Gore laid out his case for letting the courts settle the nation’s long-count election.
In 2003, President Bush flew to Iraq under extraordinary secrecy and security to spend Thanksgiving with U.S. troops and thank them for “defending the American people from danger.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 64.
Caroline Kennedy is 62.
Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 62.
Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 59.
Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 57.
Actress ROBIN GIVENS is 55.
Actor Kirk Acevedo is 48.
Rapper Twista is 47.
Actor Jaleel White (Urkel, “Family Matters”) is 43.
Actress-singer Aubrey Peeples is 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.