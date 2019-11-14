THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The world cares very little what you or I know, but it does care a great deal about what you or I do.” — Booker T. Washington (1856-1915)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 14, the 318th day of 2019. There are 47 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 14, 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA told Asian countries that he was determined to engage them as equal partners in the economy, diplomacy and security.
ON THIS DATE
In 1862, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.
In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
In 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.
In 1996, singer Michael Jackson married his plastic surgeon’s nurse, Debbie Rowe, in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Britain’s Prince Charles is 71.
Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 70.
Pianist Yanni is 65.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 65.
Actress Laura San Giacomo is 58.
Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 55.
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 53.
Actor JOSH DUHAMEL is 47.
Actor Cory Michael Smith is 33.
NHL forward Taylor Hall is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.