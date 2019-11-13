THOUGHT OF THE DAY
“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.” — Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine author (1899-1986)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13, the 317th day of 2019. There are 48 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 13, 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
10 YEARS AGO
Scientists said analysis of data from two NASA spacecraft that were intentionally crashed into the moon showed ample water near the lunar south pole.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1974, Karen Silkwood, a 28-year-old technician and union activist at the Kerr-McGee Cimarron plutonium plant near Crescent, Oklahoma, died in a car crash while on her way to meet a reporter.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
In 2000, lawyers for George W. Bush failed to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announced she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. Eastern time the next day — prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 73.
Actor Joe Mantegna is 72.
Actress Tracy Scoggins is 66.
Actor Chris Noth is 65.
Actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 64.
Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 56.
Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 52.
Actor GERARD BUTLER is 50.
Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) is 40.
Actress Monique Coleman is 39.
