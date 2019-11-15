THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“To oppose something is to maintain it.” — Ursula K. LeGuin, American writer (1929-2018)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 15, the 319th day of 2019. There are 46 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 15, 1984, Stephanie Fae Beauclair, the infant publicly known as “Baby Fae” who had received a baboon’s heart to replace her own congenitally deformed one, died at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California three weeks after the transplant.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA concluded a two-day summit with Asia-Pacific leaders in Singapore, where they pledged to persist with stimulus spending until a global recovery was assured.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.
In 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)
In 2003, two Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in Iraq; 17 U.S. troops were killed.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ed Asner is 90.
Singer Petula Clark is 87.
Actor Sam Waterston is 79.
Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 74.
Actress BEVERLY D’ANGELO is 68.
Director-actor James Widdoes is 66.
News correspondent John Roberts is 63.
Country singer Jack Ingram is 49.
Pop singer Ace Young (“American Idol”) is 39.
Actress Shailene Woodley is 28.
