THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"Not doing more than the average is what keeps the average down." — William M. Winans, American clergyman (1788-1857)
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 10, the 314th day of 2019. There are 51 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 10, 1954, the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, depicting the raising of the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945, was dedicated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Arlington, Virginia.
10 YEARS AGO
JOHN ALLEN MUHAMMAD, mastermind of the 2002 sniper attacks that killed 10 in the Washington, D.C. region, was executed.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the U.S. Marines were organized under authority of the Continental Congress.
In 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin's "God Bless America" on her CBS radio program.
In 1969, the children's educational program "Sesame Street" made its debut on National Educational Television (later PBS).
In 1990, the movie comedy "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin, premiered in Chicago.
In 1997, a judge in Cambridge, Massachusetts, reduced Louise Woodward's murder conviction to involuntary manslaughter and sentenced the English au pair to the 279 days she'd already served in the death of 8-month-old Matthew Eappen.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Donna Fargo is 78.
Actor Jack Scalia is 69.
Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63.
Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 60.
Country singer Chris Cagle is 51.
Actor-comedian TRACY MORGAN is 51.
Actress Ellen Pompeo is 50.
Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 45.
Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36.
Actor Josh Peck is 33.
