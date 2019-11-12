THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I would have girls regard themselves not as adjectives but as nouns.” — Elizabeth Cady Stanton
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 12, the 316th day of 2019. There are 49 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 12, 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300 headed to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.
10 YEARS AGO
Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan was charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder in the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting rampage.
ON THIS DATE
In 1927, Josef Stalin became the undisputed ruler of the Soviet Union as Leon Trotsky was expelled from the Communist Party.
In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., giving the green light to traffic.
In 1987, the American Medical Association issued a policy statement saying it was unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because that person had AIDS or was HIV-positive.
In 1998, Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley filed a $433 million-dollar lawsuit against the firearms industry, declaring that it had created a public nuisance by flooding the streets with weapons deliberately marketed to criminals. (A judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2000; an appeals court ruled in 2002 that the city of Chicago could proceed; but the Illinois Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit in 2004.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Al Michaels is 75.
Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 74.
Country/gospel singer Barbara Fairchild is 69.
Actress Megan Mullally is 61.
Actor Vincent Irizarry is 60.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 58.
Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 51.
Figure skater Tonya Harding is 49.
Actor RYAN GOSLING is 39.
Actress Anne Hathaway is 37.
