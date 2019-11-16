THOUGHT OF THE DAY
"An American who can make money, invoke God, and be no better than his neighbor, has nothing to fear but truth itself." — Marya Mannes, American critic (1904-1990)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 16, the 320th day of 2019. There are 45 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 16, 2004, President George W. Bush picked National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice to be his new secretary of state, succeeding Colin Powell.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA, on his first-ever trip to China, gave his hosts a pointed, unexpected nudge to stop censoring Internet access, but the message was not widely heard in China, where the president's words were blocked online and shown on only one regional television channel.
ON THIS DATE
In 1914, the newly created Federal Reserve Banks opened in 12 cities.
In 1939, mob boss Al Capone, ill with syphilis, was released from prison after serving 7 1/2 years for tax evasion and failure to file tax returns.
In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.
In 1981, actor William Holden was found dead in his apartment in Santa Monica, California; he was 63.
In 2006, Democrats embraced Nancy Pelosi as the first woman House speaker in history, but then selected Steny Hoyer as majority leader against her wishes.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 84.
Blues musician W.C. Clark is 80.
Actress Marg Helgenberger is 61.
Country singer-musician Keith Burns (Trick Pony) is 56.
Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 55.
Actress Lisa Bonet is 52.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 42.
Actress MAGGIE GYLLENHAAL is 42.
Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 37.
Actor-comedian Pete Davidson ("Saturday Night Live") is 26.
