THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There’s no one so intolerable or less tolerated in society than someone who’s intolerant.” — Giacomo Leopardi, Italian author and poet (1798-1837)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 25, the 329th day of 2019. There are 36 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.
10 YEARS AGO
TOYOTA said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.
ON THIS DATE
In 1783, the British evacuated New York during the Revolutionary War.
In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.
In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.
In 2008, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick pleaded guilty to a Virginia dogfighting charge, receiving a three-year suspended sentence.
In 2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs is 79.
Author, actor and economist Ben Stein is 75.
Actor John Larroquette is 72.
Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 68.
Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 64.
Singer Amy Grant is 59.
Actress Jill Hennessy is 50.
Actress CHRISTINA APPLEGATE is 48.
Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 38.
Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.