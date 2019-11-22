THOUGHT OF THE DAY
“A man does what he must — in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures — and that is the basis of all human morality.” — President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 22, the 326th day of 2019. There are 39 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 22, 1963, JOHN F. KENNEDY, the 35th president of the United States, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas.
10 YEARS AGO
Iran said it had begun large-scale air defense war games aimed at protecting its nuclear facilities from attack.
ON THIS DATE
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan.
In 1955, comic Shemp Howard of “Three Stooges” fame died in Hollywood at age 60.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
In 1980, death claimed actress Mae West at her Hollywood residence at age 87.
In 2017, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 76.
Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 69.
Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 69. Actress
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is 61.
Actress Mariel Hemingway is 58.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 52.
Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 49.
Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 36.
Actress SCARLETT JOHANSSON is 35.
Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 30.
