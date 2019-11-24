THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“There is a great deal of difference in believing something still, and believing it again.” — W.H. Auden, British poet (1907-1973)

TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 24, the 328th day of 2019. There are 37 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Handcuffed To Oswald

** FILE ** Lee Harvey Oswald, assassin of President John F. Kennedy, reacts as Dallas night club owner Jack Ruby, foreground, shoots at him from point blank range in a corridor of Dallas police headquarters, Nov. 24, 1963. At left is Detective Jim Leavelle. Leavelle wanted to secretly take Oswald out the side door of Dallas police headquarters on that day forty-five years ago. His boss wanted to keep a promise to reporters. So Leavelle handcuffed himself to President Kennedy's assasin, stepped into a crowded basement and became an accidental part of history. (AP Photo/Dallas Times-Herald, Bob Jackson) ** MANDATORY CREDIT ** NO SALES ** TV OUT **

On Nov. 24, 1963, JACK RUBY shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

10 YEARS AGO

Albert Pujols won the National League MVP unanimously, becoming the first player to repeat since Barry Bonds won four in a row from 2001-04.

ON THIS DATE

In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry.

In 1969, Apollo 12 splashed down safely in the Pacific.

In 1982, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., a Kenyan government economist and father of Barack Obama, was killed in an automobile accident in Nairobi; he was 46.

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 2000, the U-S Supreme Court stepped into the bitter, overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush’s appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Unforgettable" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 81.

Actor Stanley Livingston is 69.

Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 65.

Actress Denise Crosby is 62.

Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 55.

Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 51.

Actress Danielle Nicolet is 46.

Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 43.

Actor Colin Hanks is 42.

Actress KATHERINE HEIGL is 41.

