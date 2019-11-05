THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Imagination is the only key to the future. Without it none exists — with it all things are possible.” — Ida M. Tarbell, American journalist (1857-1944)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 5, the 309th day of 2019. There are 56 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small South Texas church, killing more than two dozen people.
10 YEARS AGO
A shooting rampage at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas left 13 people dead.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, singing cowboy star Roy Rogers was born Leonard Slye in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.
In 1968, Republican Richard M. Nixon won the presidency, defeating Democratic Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and American Independent candidate George C. Wallace.
In 1994, former President Ronald Reagan disclosed he had Alzheimer’s disease.
In 2006, Saddam Hussein was convicted and sentenced by the Iraqi High Tribunal to hang for crimes against humanity.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Elke Sommer is 79.
Singer Art Garfunkel is 78.
Singer Peter Noone is 72.
TV personality Kris Jenner is 64.
Singer Bryan Adams is 60.
Actress Tatum O’Neal is 56.
Country singers Heather and Jennifer Kinley (The Kinleys) are 49.
Actor LUKE HEMSWORTH is 39.
Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 32.
Actor Landon Gimenez is 16.
