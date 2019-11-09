THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
”We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.” — William Faulkner, American author (1897-1962)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 9, the 313th day of 2019. There are 52 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 9, 1965, the great Northeast blackout began as a series of power failures lasting up to 13 1/2 hours, leaving 30 million people in seven states and part of Canada without electricity.
10 YEARS AGO
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 203.52, or 2 percent, to 10,226.94, its highest finish since Oct. 3, 2008, as a falling dollar boosted prices for gold, oil and other commodities.
ON THIS DATE
In 1620, the passengers and crew of the Mayflower sighted Cape Cod.
In 1961, the Beatles’ future manager, Brian Epstein, first saw the group perform at The Cavernt Club in Liverpool, England.
In 1999, with fireworks, concerts and a huge party at the landmark Brandenburg Gate, Germany celebrated the 10th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
In 2000, George W. Bush’s lead over Al Gore in all-or-nothing Florida slipped beneath 300 votes in a suspense-filled recount, as Democrats threw the presidential election to the courts, claiming “an injustice unparalleled in our history.”
In 2011, after 46 seasons as Penn State’s head football coach and a record 409 victories, Joe Paterno was fired along with the university president, Graham Spanier, over their handling of child sex abuse allegations against former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 88.
Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson is 84.
Actor Charlie Robinson is 74.
Actor LOU FERRIGNO is 68.
Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 50.
Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 49.
Actor Eric Dane is 47.
Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 46.
Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 42.
Actress Nikki Blonsky is 31.
