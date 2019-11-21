THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Anyone can do any amount of work, provided it isn’t the work he is supposed to be doing at that moment.” — Robert Benchley, American humorist (born 1889, died on this date in 1945)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 21, the 325th day of 2019. There are 40 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10 YEARS AGO
The shimmering, white glove MICHAEL JACKSON wore when he premiered his trademark moonwalk dance was auctioned off for $350,000 (plus $70,000 in taxes and fees) at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York’s Times Square.
ON THIS DATE
In 1927, picketing strikers at the Columbine Mine in northern Colorado were fired on by state police; six miners were killed.
In 1934, the Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes,” starring Ethel Merman as Reno Sweeney, opened on Broadway.
In 1985, U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested accused of spying for Israel.
In 1992, a three-day tornado outbreak that struck 13 states began in the Houston area before spreading to the Midwest and eastern U.S.; 26 people were killed.
In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Connecticut, died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85.
Actress Marlo Thomas is 82.
Actress Juliet Mills is 78.
Actress GOLDIE HAWN is 74.
Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67.
Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 57.
Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 56.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 53.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 50.
Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 48.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.