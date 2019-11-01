THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“People who bite the hand that feeds them usually lick the boot that kicks them.” — Eric Hoffer, American author and philosopher (1902-1983)

TODAY IS

Today is Friday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2019. There are 60 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

FILE - File photo dated Sept. 28, 1938 showing Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, at left in foreground, and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, at right, taken just before the four power conference in Munich, Germany. As a gesture of friendship, Hitler met Mussolini with his car at the Italo-German frontier. Benito Mussolini was a fierce anti-Semite, who proudly said that his hatred for Jews preceded Adolf Hitler's and vowed to "destroy them all," according to previously unpublished diaries by the Fascist dictator's longtime mistress. According to the diaries, Mussolini also talked about the warm reception he got from Hitler at the 1938 Munich conference - he called the German leader a "softie" - and attacked Pope Pius XI for his criticism of Nazism and Fascism. The dairies kept by Claretta Petacci, Mussolini's mistress, between 1932 and 1938 are the subject of a book coming out the week beginning Monday Nov. 16, 2009, in Italy, entitled "Secret Mussolini." Excerpts were published Monday by Italy's leading daily Corriere della Sera and confirmed by publisher Rizzoli. On a more intimate note, Mussolini was explicit about his sexual appetites for his mistress and said he regretted having affairs with several other women. (AP Photo/File)

On Nov. 1, 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an “axis” running between Rome and Berlin.

TEN YEARS AGO

Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s challenger, former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah, withdrew from an upcoming runoff election, effectively handing Karzai a victory.

ON THIS DATE

In 1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.

In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward black readers, was first published.

In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named “Ivy Mike,” at Enewetak (en-ih-WEE’-tahk) Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

In 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America unveiled its new voluntary film rating system: G for general, M for mature (later changed to GP, then PG), R for restricted and X (later changed to NC-17) for adults only.

In 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Jenny McCarthy attends “The Masked Singer” FYC event at Westfield Century City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84.

Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 77.

Actress Belita Moreno is 70.

Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62.

Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57.

Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55.

Actress Toni Collette is 47.

Actress-talk show host JENNY McCARTHY is 47.

Rock singer Bo Bice is 44.

Actor Max Burkholder is 22.