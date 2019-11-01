THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“People who bite the hand that feeds them usually lick the boot that kicks them.” — Eric Hoffer, American author and philosopher (1902-1983)
TODAY IS
Today is Friday, Nov. 1, the 305th day of 2019. There are 60 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 1, 1936, in a speech in Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini described the alliance between his country and Nazi Germany as an “axis” running between Rome and Berlin.
TEN YEARS AGO
Afghan President Hamid Karzai’s challenger, former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah, withdrew from an upcoming runoff election, effectively handing Karzai a victory.
ON THIS DATE
In 1765, the Stamp Act, passed by the British Parliament, went into effect, prompting stiff resistance from American colonists.
In 1945, Ebony, a magazine geared toward black readers, was first published.
In 1952, the United States exploded the first hydrogen bomb, code-named “Ivy Mike,” at Enewetak (en-ih-WEE’-tahk) Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
In 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America unveiled its new voluntary film rating system: G for general, M for mature (later changed to GP, then PG), R for restricted and X (later changed to NC-17) for adults only.
In 1991, Clarence Thomas took his place as the newest justice on the Supreme Court.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84.
Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 77.
Actress Belita Moreno is 70.
Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62.
Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57.
Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55.
Actress Toni Collette is 47.
Actress-talk show host JENNY McCARTHY is 47.
Rock singer Bo Bice is 44.
Actor Max Burkholder is 22.
