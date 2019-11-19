THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You can always tell gifted and highly intelligent people as they always turn to the past. Any young person who knows anything that happened before 1980, or 1990, or 2000 for that matter, is immediately someone who is intelligent, probably creative, maybe a writer. Nobody who is drawn to the past and learning about the past is not gifted.” — Mike Nichols (film director, born in 1931, died on this date in 2014).
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 19, the 323rd day of 2019. There are 42 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 19, 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA wrapped up his weeklong Asia trip in South Korea, where he said the United States had begun talking with allies about fresh punishment against Iran for defying efforts to halt its nuclear weapons pursuits.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
In 1919, the Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles by a vote of 55 in favor, 39 against, short of the two-thirds majority needed for ratification.
In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.
In 1997, Iowa seamstress Bobbi McCaughey gave birth to the world’s first set of surviving septuplets, four boys and three girls.
In 2017, Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Talk show host Larry King is 86.
Talk show host Dick Cavett is 83.
Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 81.
Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 77.
Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 65.
Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 63.
Actress Meg Ryan is 58.
Actress-director JODIE FOSTER is 57.
Country singer Billy Currington is 46.
NHL forward Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks) is 31.
