THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“True friendship can afford true knowledge. It does not depend on darkness and ignorance.” — Henry David Thoreau
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 1, the 275th day of 2020. There are 91 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured.
10 YEARS AGO
White House Chief of Staff RAHM EMANUEL, planning an ultimately successful Chicago mayoral run, relinquished his post to Pete Rouse.
ON THIS DATE
In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.
In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 Times employees were killed.
In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.
In 1962, Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show,” beginning a nearly 30-year run.
In 1996, a federal grand jury indicted Unabomber suspect Theodore Kaczynski in the 1994 mail bomb slaying of advertising executive Thomas Mosser. (Kaczynski was later sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years.) The federal minimum wage rose 50 cents to $4.75 an hour.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former President Jimmy Carter is 96.
Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85.
Actor Stella Stevens is 82.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 75.
Actor Randy Quaid is 70.
Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 57.
Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 52.
Actor Carly Hughes is 38.
Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell is 34.
Actor BRIE LARSON is 31.
