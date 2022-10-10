“To write something, you have to risk making a fool of yourself.” — Anne Rice
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 10, the 283rd day of 2022. There are 82 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the “Superman” of celluloid who became a quadriplegic after a May 1995 horse riding accident, died in Mount Kisco, New York, at age 52.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama conceded he did poorly the previous week in his first debate with Republican rival Mitt Romney, telling ABC he’d “had a bad night.” Meanwhile, Romney barnstormed battleground state Ohio and released a new commercial pledging not to raise taxes. Football star-turned-actor Alex Karras died in Los Angeles at age 77.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1935, the George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 124 performances.
In 1966, the Beach Boys’ single, “Good Vibrations,” by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, was released by Capitol Records.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion and resigned his office.
In 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Peter Coyote is 81.
Entertainer Ben Vereen is 76.
Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 72.
Rock singer David Lee Roth is 68.
Actor J. Eddie Peck is 64.
Country singer Tanya Tucker is 64.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 53.
Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 49.
Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 48.
MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 36.