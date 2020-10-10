THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” — John C. Maxwell
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 10, the 284th day of 2020. There are 82 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 10, 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Maryland.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA delivered one of his most stinging criticisms yet of the GOP record to several thousand people in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood as he urged voters not to sit out the midterm elections.
ON THIS DATE
In 1913, the Panama Canal was effectively completed as President Woodrow Wilson sent a signal from the White House by telegraph, setting off explosives that destroyed a section of the Gamboa dike.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologized to the finance minister of Ghana, Komla Agbeli Gbdemah, after the official was refused seating in a Howard Johnson’s restaurant near Dover, Delaware.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.
In 2001, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul. President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden
In 2004, Christopher Reeve, the “Superman” of celluloid who became a quadriplegic after a May 1995 horse riding accident, died in Mount Kisco, New York, at age 52.
In 2016, amid controversy over Donald Trump’s past sexual comments about women, House Speaker Paul Ryan effectively abandoned his party’s nominee, telling anxious fellow lawmakers he would not campaign for or defend Trump in the election’s closing weeks; pro-Trump members rebelled in anger, accusing Ryan of conceding the election to Hillary Clinton.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Peter Coyote is 79.
Entertainer Ben Vereen is 74.
Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 72.
Author Nora Roberts (“J.D. Robb”) is 70.
Rock singer David Lee Roth is 66.
Actor J. Eddie Peck is 62.
Country singer Tanya Tucker is 62.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 51.
Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 47.
Retired race car driver DALE EARNHARDT JR. is 46.
