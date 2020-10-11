TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 11, the 285th day of 2020. There are 81 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 11, 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexually harassing her; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a “high-tech lynching.”
10 YEARS AGO
Rescuers in Chile finished reinforcing a hole drilled to bring 33 trapped miners to safety and sent a rescue capsule nearly all the way to where the men were trapped, proving the escape route worked.
ON THIS DATE
In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski, fighting for American independence, died two days after being wounded during the Revolutionary War Battle of Savannah, Georgia.
In 1809, just over three years after the famous Lewis and Clark expedition ended, Meriwether Lewis was found dead in a Tennessee inn, an apparent suicide; he was 35.
In 1905, the Juilliard School was founded as the Institute of Musical Art in New York.
In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first former U.S. president to fly in an airplane during a visit to St. Louis.
In 2001, in his first prime-time news conference since taking office, President George W. Bush said “it may take a year or two” to track down Osama bin Laden and his terrorist network in Afghanistan, but he asserted that after a five-day aerial bombardment, “we’ve got them on the run.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Gene Watson is 77.
Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 74.
Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 68.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 59.
Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 55.
Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 49.
Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 48.
Actor Trevor Donovan is 42.
Golfer Michelle Wie is 31.
Rapper CARDI B is 28.
