TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 11, the 284th day of 2021. There are 81 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra, Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard.
10 YEARS AGO
Presidential challenger Mitt Romney accused President Barack Obama of failing to lead in a time of economic peril but sounded less conservative than his Republican rivals in their debate in Hanover, New Hampshire, defending the 2008-2009 Wall Street bailout and declaring he could work with “good” Democrats. The U.S. women rolled to their third title at the world gymnastics championships held in Tokyo.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski, fighting for American independence, died two days after being wounded during the Revolutionary War Battle of Savannah, Georgia.
In 1884, American first lady Eleanor Roosevelt was born in New York City.
In 1986, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks in Reykjavik, Iceland, concerning arms control and human rights.
In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter was named the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2005, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it had finished pumping out the New Orleans metropolitan area, which was flooded by Hurricane Katrina six weeks earlier and then was swamped again by Hurricane Rita.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Gene Watson is 78.
Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 75.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 60.
Actor Joan Cusack is 59.
Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 56.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 56.
Actor Constance Zimmer is 51.
Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 49.
Golfer Michelle Wie is 32.
Rapper Cardi B is 29.
