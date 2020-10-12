THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein

TODAY IS

Today is MONDAY, OCT. 12, the 286th day of 2020. There are 80 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Bali nightclub bombing

Tourists look at a mural where condolence notes, wreath and flower pots are placed for the victims of Oct. 12, 2002 nightclub bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, in front of the site in Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2003, one week before the first anniversary. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations start to arrivein the resort island in the day for a two-day summit. ASEAN chose the island venue to show confidence in Indonesia’s moves to crack down on the Islamic militants blamed for the attacks. (AP Photo/Hiroshi Otabe)

On Oct. 12, 2002, bombs blamed on al-Qaida-linked militants destroyed a nightclub on the Indonesian island of Bali, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.

10 YEARS AGO

The Obama administration announced it was lifting the six-month moratorium on deep water oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico imposed after the BP oil spill.

ON THIS DATE

In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.

In 1957, the Dr. Seuss Yuletide tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was first published by Random House.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.

In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.

In 1997, singer John Denver was killed in the crash of his privately built aircraft in Monterey Bay, California; he was 53.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Hugh Jackman

Actors Hugh Jackman attends the Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones and Summit 2+ launch party World of McIntosh Townhouse on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 85.

Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 73.

Actor-singer Susan Anton is 70.

Actor Carlos Bernard is 58.

Rhythm-and-blues singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 58.

Actor HUGH JACKMAN is 52.

Actor Adam Rich is 52.

Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Chicks) is 51.

Actor Kirk Cameron is 50.

Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 43.

Tags

Recommended for you