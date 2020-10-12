THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, OCT. 12, the 286th day of 2020. There are 80 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 12, 2002, bombs blamed on al-Qaida-linked militants destroyed a nightclub on the Indonesian island of Bali, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and seven Americans.
10 YEARS AGO
The Obama administration announced it was lifting the six-month moratorium on deep water oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico imposed after the BP oil spill.
ON THIS DATE
In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.
In 1957, the Dr. Seuss Yuletide tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” was first published by Random House.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.
In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.
In 1997, singer John Denver was killed in the crash of his privately built aircraft in Monterey Bay, California; he was 53.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Sam Moore (formerly of Sam and Dave) is 85.
Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 73.
Actor-singer Susan Anton is 70.
Actor Carlos Bernard is 58.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 58.
Actor HUGH JACKMAN is 52.
Actor Adam Rich is 52.
Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Chicks) is 51.
Actor Kirk Cameron is 50.
Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.