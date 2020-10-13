TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 13, the 287th day of 2020. There are 79 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 13, 1775, the United States Navy had its origins as the Continental Congress ordered the construction of a naval fleet.
10 YEARS AGO
Rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
ON THIS DATE
In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.
In 1944, during World War II, American troops entered Aachen, Germany.
In 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon held the third televised debate of their presidential campaign (Nixon was in Los Angeles, Kennedy in New York).
In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.
In 2016, Donald Trump heatedly rejected the growing list of sexual assault allegations against him as “pure fiction,” hammering his female accusers as “horrible, horrible liars.” Bob Dylan was named winner of the Nobel prize in literature.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Paul Simon is 79.
Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 74.
Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 73.
Pop singer John Ford Coley is 72.
Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 61.
Former NBA coach DOC RIVERS is 59.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 58.
Actor Kelly Preston is 58.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 51.
Country singer Rhett Akins is 51.
