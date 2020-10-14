THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. — Walter Winchell
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14, the 288th day of 2020. There are 78 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
10 YEARS AGO
Chile’s 33 rescued miners posed with President Sebastian Pinera and were examined by doctors a day after they were freed from their underground prison.
ON THIS DATE
In 1890, Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, was born in Denison, Texas.
In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
In 1968, the first successful live telecast from a manned U.S. spacecraft was transmitted from Apollo 7.
In 2014, a second nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas came down with Ebola after contracting it from a dying patient. (The nurse, Amber Joy Vinson, was later declared free of the disease.)
In 2017, the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked the membership of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after published reports about allegations of sexual harassment and rape against Weinstein.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 81.
Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 74.
Actor Greg Evigan is 67.
TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 65.
World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 64.
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is 56.
Actor Jon Seda is 50.
Country singer Natalie Maines (The Chicks) is 46.
Singer USHER is 42.
TV personality Stacy Keibler is 41.
