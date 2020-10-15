THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Hard work spotlights the character of people: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don’t turn up at all.” — Sam Ewing
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 15, the 289th day of 2020. There are 77 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 15, 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
10 YEARS AGO
The Obama administration reported that the federal deficit had hit a near-record $1.3 trillion for the just-completed budget year.
ON THIS DATE
In 1940, Charles Chaplin’s first all-talking comedy, “The Great Dictator,” a lampoon of Adolf Hitler, opened in New York.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1969, peace demonstrators staged activities across the country as part of a “moratorium” against the Vietnam War.
In 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.
In 2017, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write “Me too” as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag (using a phrase that had been introduced 10 years earlier by social activist Tarana Burke.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 83.
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 75.
Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 74.
Singer TITO JACKSON is 67.
Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 61.
Chef Emeril Lagasse is 61.
Actor Tanya Roberts is 61.
Singer Eric Benet is 54.
Actor Vanessa Marcil (“General Hospital”) is 52.
Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 51.
