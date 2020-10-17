THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude.” — Thomas Jefferson
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 17, the 291st day of 2020. There are 75 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 17, 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI gave Australia its first saint, canonizing Mary MacKillop, a 19th century nun who was briefly excommunicated in part because her religious order had exposed a pedophile priest.
ON THIS DATE
In 1814, the London Beer Flood inundated the St. Giles district of the British capital as vats of beer ruptured, sending more than 320,000 gallons of liquid into the streets; up to nine people were reported killed.
In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11 years in prison, Capone was released in 1939.)
In 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 1990, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb.com) was created.
In 2018, residents of the Florida Panhandle community of Mexico Beach who had fled Hurricane Michael a week earlier returned home to find homes, businesses and campers ripped to shreds; the storm had killed at least 59 people and caused more than $25 billion in damage in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Marsha Hunt is 103.
Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 78.
Singer Gary Puckett is 78.
Actor Michael McKean is 73.
Actor George Wendt is 72.
Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 71.
Country singer Alan Jackson is 62.
Movie director Rob Marshall is 60.
Reggae singer ZIGGY MARLEY is 52.
Rapper Eminem is 48.
