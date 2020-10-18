TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, Oct. 18, the 292nd day of 2020. There are 74 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 18, 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon's veto.
TEN YEARS AGO
Four men snared in an FBI sting were convicted of plotting to blow up New York City synagogues and shoot down military planes with the help of a paid informant who'd convinced them he was a terror operative. (Defendants James Cromitie, David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1867, the United States took formal possession of Alaska from Russia.
In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).
In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U-S.
In 1954, Texas Instruments unveiled the Regency TR-1, the first commercially produced transistor radio.
In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix molecular structure of DNA.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 81.
Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 68.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 64.
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 60.
Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 59.
Country singer Josh Gracin is 40.
Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 36.
Actor ZAC EFRON is 33.
Actor Joy Lauren is 31.
Actor Tyler Posey is 29.
