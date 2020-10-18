Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.