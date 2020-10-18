TODAY IS

Today is Sunday, Oct. 18, the 292nd day of 2020. There are 74 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Coal Ash Spill

In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014 photo, signs of coal ash swirl in the water in the Dan River in Danville, Va. Duke Energy estimates that up to 82,000 tons of coal ash has been released from a break in a 48-inch storm water pipe at the Dan River Power Plant in Eden N.C.Over the last year, environmental groups have tried three times to use the federal Clean Water Act to force Duke Energy to clear out leaky coal ash dumps. Each time, the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources has effectively halted the lawsuit by intervening at the last minute to assert its own authority to take enforcement action. In two cases, the state has proposed modest fines but no requirement that the nation’s largest electricity provider actually clean up the coal ash ponds. The third case is pending. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

On Oct. 18, 1972, Congress passed the Clean Water Act, overriding President Richard Nixon's veto.

TEN YEARS AGO

Four men snared in an FBI sting were convicted of plotting to blow up New York City synagogues and shoot down military planes with the help of a paid informant who'd convinced them he was a terror operative. (Defendants James Cromitie, David Williams, Onta Williams and Laguerre Payen were each sentenced to 25 years in prison.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1867, the United States took formal possession of Alaska from Russia.

In 1892, the first long-distance telephone line between New York and Chicago was officially opened (it could only handle one call at a time).

In 1898, the American flag was raised in Puerto Rico shortly before Spain formally relinquished control of the island to the U-S.

In 1954, Texas Instruments unveiled the Regency TR-1, the first commercially produced transistor radio.

In 1962, James D. Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins were honored with the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Physiology for determining the double-helix molecular structure of DNA.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Zac Efron

In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019, file photo, actor Zac Efron poses for photographers upon arrival at a premiere in London.

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka is 81.

Writer-producer Chuck Lorre is 68.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Martina Navratilova is 64. 

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 60.

Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis is 59.

Country singer Josh Gracin is 40.

Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn is 36.

Actor Joy Lauren is 31.

Actor Tyler Posey is 29. 

