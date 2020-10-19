THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” — John F. Kennedy
TODAY IS
Today is Monday, Oct. 19, the 293rd day of 2020. There are 73 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 19, 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.
TEN YEARS AGO
The Pentagon directed the military to accept openly gay recruits for the first time in the nation’s history.
ON THIS DATE
In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopted a declaration of rights and liberties, which the British Parliament ignored.
In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting Black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).
In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta. (Sent to prison for a parole violation over a traffic offense, King was released after three days following an appeal by Robert F. Kennedy.)
In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.
In 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as “Black Monday.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor John Lithgow is 75.
Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 72.
Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 58.
Host Ty Pennington (TV: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 56.
Actor Jon Favreau is 54.
South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 51.
Writer-director Jason Reitman is 43.
Actor Gillian Jacobs is 38.
Actor REBECCA FERGUSON is 37.
Singer-actor Ciara Renee (TV: “Legends of Tomorrow”) is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.