THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” — John F. Kennedy

TODAY IS

Today is Monday, Oct. 19, the 293rd day of 2020. There are 73 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Surrender of Cornwallis in an undated artwork photo. (AP Photo)

On Oct. 19, 1781, British troops under Gen. Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown, Virginia, as the American Revolution neared its end.

TEN YEARS AGO

The Pentagon directed the military to accept openly gay recruits for the first time in the nation’s history.

ON THIS DATE

In 1765, the Stamp Act Congress, meeting in New York, adopted a declaration of rights and liberties, which the British Parliament ignored.

In 1944, the U.S. Navy began accepting Black women into WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).

In 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested during a sit-down protest at a lunch counter in Atlanta. (Sent to prison for a parole violation over a traffic offense, King was released after three days following an appeal by Robert F. Kennedy.)

In 1977, the supersonic Concorde made its first landing in New York City.

In 1987, the stock market crashed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 508 points, or 22.6 percent in value (its biggest daily percentage loss), to close at 1,738.74 in what came to be known as “Black Monday.”

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Rebecca Ferguson

Actress Rebecca Ferguson attends the U.S. premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum on Sunday, July 22, 2018 in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Actor John Lithgow is 75.

Rock singer-musician Patrick Simmons (The Doobie Brothers) is 72.

Retired boxer Evander Holyfield is 58.

Host Ty Pennington (TV: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 56.

Actor Jon Favreau is 54.

South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 51.

Writer-director Jason Reitman is 43.

Actor Gillian Jacobs is 38.

Actor REBECCA FERGUSON is 37.

Singer-actor Ciara Renee (TV: “Legends of Tomorrow”) is 30.

