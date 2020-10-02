THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Unity is strength... when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” — Mattie Stepanek
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 2, the 276th day of 2020. There are 90 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 2, 1944, German troops crushed the two-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people had been killed.
10 YEARS AGO
A coalition of progressive and civil rights groups marched by the thousands on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., pledging to support Democrats struggling to keep power on Capitol Hill.
ON THIS DATE
In 1890, comedian Groucho Marx was born Julius Marx in New York.
In 1950, the comic strip “Peanuts,” created by Charles M. Schulz, was syndicated to seven newspapers.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court as the court opened its new term.
In 1970, one of two chartered twin-engine planes flying the Wichita State University football team to Utah crashed into a mountain near Silver Plume, Colorado, killing 31 of the 40 people on board.
In 2017, rock superstar Tom Petty died at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 66, a day after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-songwriter Don McLean is 75.
Cajun/country singer Jo-el Sonnier is 74.
Fashion designer Donna Karan is 72.
Photographer ANNIE LEIBOVITZ is 71.
Singer-actor Sting is 69.
Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien is 58.
Actor-talk show host Kelly Ripa (“Live with Kelly and Ryan”) is 50.
Rock musician Jim Root (AKA #4 Slipknot) is 49.
Singer Tiffany is 49.
Gospel singer Mandisa (“American Idol”) is 44.
