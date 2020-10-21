THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Beauty is only temporary, but your mind lasts you a lifetime.” — Alicia Machado
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21, the 295th day of 2020. There are 71 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 21, 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
10 YEARS AGO
French police used tear gas and water cannon against rampaging youth in Lyon while the French government showed its muscle in parliament, short-circuiting tense Senate debate on a bill raising the retirement age from 60 to 62.
ON THIS DATE
In 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.
In 1941, superheroine Wonder Woman made her debut in All-Star Comics issue No. 8, published by All-American Comics, Inc. of New York.
In 1945, women in France were allowed to vote in parliamentary elections for the first time.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 78.
Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 71.
Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 67.
Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 65.
Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 63.
Actor KEN WATANABE is 61.
Actor Jeremy Miller is 44.
ctor Will Estes is 42.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 40.
Actor Matt Dallas is 38.
