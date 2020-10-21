THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Beauty is only temporary, but your mind lasts you a lifetime.” — Alicia Machado

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21, the 295th day of 2020. There are 71 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

General Electric CEO

FILE - In this 1928 file photo, Thomas A. Edison presses the button in West Orange, N.J., which turns on street lights in Seattle. General Electric’s Jeff Immelt is stepping down after 16 years as CEO of the iconic conglomerate, having succeeded in repositioning the company as a producer of large industrial products but failing to fully revive its lagging stock price. John Flannery, president and CEO of the GE’s health care unit, will take over as CEO in August, the company said Monday, June 12, 2017. GE traces its roots to 1878, when inventor Thomas Edison formed the Edison Electric Light Co. in New York City after having opened his famous laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J. The next year, Edison invented the first successful incandescent electric lamp. (AP Photo/File)

On Oct. 21, 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.

10 YEARS AGO

French police used tear gas and water cannon against rampaging youth in Lyon while the French government showed its muscle in parliament, short-circuiting tense Senate debate on a bill raising the retirement age from 60 to 62.

ON THIS DATE

In 1892, schoolchildren across the U.S. observed Columbus Day (according to the Gregorian date) by reciting, for the first time, the original version of “The Pledge of Allegiance,” written by Francis Bellamy for The Youth’s Companion.

In 1941, superheroine Wonder Woman made her debut in All-Star Comics issue No. 8, published by All-American Comics, Inc. of New York.

In 1945, women in France were allowed to vote in parliamentary elections for the first time.

In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.

In 2001, Washington, D.C., postal worker Thomas L. Morris Jr. died of inhalation anthrax as officials began testing thousands of postal employees.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

LA Premiere of "Godzilla: King of The Monsters"

Ken Watanabe arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Godzilla: King of The Monsters" on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 78.

Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson is 71.

Musician Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s) is 67.

Movie director Catherine Hardwicke is 65.

Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 63.

Actor KEN WATANABE is 61.

Actor Jeremy Miller is 44.

ctor Will Estes is 42.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is 40.

Actor Matt Dallas is 38.