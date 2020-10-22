THOUGHT OF THE DAY
“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — Dalai Lama
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 22, the 296th day of 2020. There are 70 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 22, 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
10 YEARS AGO
WikiLeaks released 391,831 purported Iraq war logs that suggested more than 100,000 Iraqi civilians had died in the conflict.
ON THIS DATE
In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1979, the U.S. government allowed the deposed Shah of Iran to travel to New York for medical treatment — a decision that precipitated the Iran hostage crisis.
In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
In 2002, bus driver Conrad Johnson was shot to death in Aspen Hill, Md., in the final attack carried out by the “Beltway Snipers.”
In 2014, a gunman shot and killed a soldier standing guard at a war memorial in Ottawa, then stormed the Canadian Parliament before he was shot and killed by the usually ceremonial sergeant-at-arms.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Christopher Lloyd is 82.
Actor Catherine Deneuve is 77.
Actor JEFF GOLDBLUM is 68.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 57.
Christian singer TobyMac is 56.
Comedian Carlos Mencia is 53.
Country singer Shelby Lynne is 52.
Reggae rapper Shaggy is 52.
Actor Michael Fishman is 39.
Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.