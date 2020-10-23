THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Whatever you want in life, other people are going to want it too. Believe in yourself enough to accept the idea that you have an equal right to it.” —Diane Sawyer
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 23, the 297th day of 2020. There are 69 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces killed 58 paratroopers.
10 YEARS AGO
The world’s leading advanced and emerging countries vowed during a meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, to avoid potentially debilitating currency devaluations, aiming to quell trade tensions that could threaten the global recovery.
ON THIS DATE
In 1910, Blanche S. Scott became the first woman to make a public solo airplane flight, reaching an altitude of 12 feet at a park in Fort Wayne, Ind.
In 1941, the Walt Disney animated feature “Dumbo,” about a young circus elephant who learns how to fly, premiered in New York.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.
In 1995, a jury in Houston convicted Yolanda Saldivar of murdering Tejano singing star Selena. (Saldivar is serving a life prison sentence.)
In 2014, officials announced that an emergency room doctor who’d recently returned to New York City after treating Ebola patients in West Africa tested positive for the virus, becoming the first case in the city and the fourth in the nation. (Dr. Craig Spencer later recovered.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Soccer great Pele is 80.
Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 64.
Community activist Martin Luther King III is 63.
Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 61.
Rock musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 54.
Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 48.
TV personality and host Cat Deeley is 44.
Actor RYAN REYNOLDS is 44.
TV personality Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 36.
Actor Briana Evigan is 34.
